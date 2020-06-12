/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eagle Bay
1 Unit Available
2979 TOMORROW DRIVE
2979 Tomorrow Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Great location! Very well cared townhouse features 3 beds 2 and ½ baths, half bath is conveniently located next to the entrance, the Large living room flows into the spacious dining area with Sliding glass door that gives access to the backyard,
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
108 WILDWOOD CT Available 06/15/20 Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebble Pointe
1 Unit Available
2902 Roxbury Ct
2902 Roxbury Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Full Bath High Ceiling Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Kissimmee FL! Welcome home to this
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
45 Silver Park Cir
45 Silver Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home. Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 Mante Drive
216 Mante Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1624 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Eagle Bay
1 Unit Available
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1
2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1752 sqft
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2608 SPRING HILL DRIVE
2608 Spring Hill Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Beautiful ready to move in single family with marvelous back yard view, Master Bedroom located on first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated March 8 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE
350 Buttonwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted.
Results within 1 mile of Buenaventura Lakes
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
1 of 77
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
1219 Caribbean Cove Court Available 06/15/20 3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 Golden Poppy Court
1716 Golden Poppy Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,424 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
This is a Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! A Must See... You will find many upgrades in this home including: granite counter-tops, walk in pantry and center island open to the dining room and great room overlooking your covered lanai.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2128 Cypress Bay Blvd
2128 Cypress Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single story end unit in gated community of Townhouses. Screened porch, washer and dryer hookups inside.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
14912 Day Lily Court
14912 Day Lily Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2018 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1550 Massa Street
1550 Massa Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1134 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1533 Kelby Road
1533 Kelby Road, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1402 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuenaventura Lakes 3 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with GarageBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL