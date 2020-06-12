/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
130 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
40 E COUNTRY COVE WAY
40 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
One story villa style townhouse unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Country Cove Villas community. No carpet - all ceramic tile throughout unit! Rear enclosed porch. Located close by to the community pool. HOA approval required.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
80 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
930 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
33 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1119 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hunters Creek
47 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1140 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hunters Creek
24 Units Available
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1207 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1077 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hunters Creek
34 Units Available
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1142 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
23 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Hunters Creek
15 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
950 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Tropical Park
77 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 21 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1003 sqft
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
589 Cresting Oak Cir
589 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1303 sqft
Wonderful 3/2 in the great community of Oakcrest! Water is included and the property comes with an in unit washer and dryer. It is near the Florida turnpike, and close to stores and restaurants. Schedule your viewing today! Don't miss out.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:03am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13300 Colony Square Drive
13300 Colony Square Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1218 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Conveniently located near I-4, State Rd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Destiny Boulevard 308
1904 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
Unit 308 Available 07/01/20 Over sized/Upgraded 2/2 near Disney - Property Id: 190273 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2424 Barley Club Ct. #6
2424 Barley Club Court, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
905 sqft
Condo in Hawthorne Community - Great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hawthorne community, located just off Central Florida Parkway and convenient to schools, plenty of shopping and dining, John Young Parkway, South 441, the 528
