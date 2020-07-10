/
apartments with washer dryer
251 Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
45 Silver Park Cir
45 Silver Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home. Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT
305 Theophilo Mansur Ct, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community 2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths.
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
40 E Country Cove Way
40 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
2/2 Villa ready for new tenants now! - One story villa style townhouse unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Country Cove Villas community. No carpet - all ceramic tile throughout unit! Rear enclosed porch.
1 Unit Available
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE
350 Buttonwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted.
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
3047 SANGRIA STREET
3047 Sangria Street, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Available immediately! You have found the perfect home for you and your family, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been lovingly cared for and ready for you to move right in.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
Contact for Availability
Lakeside Estates
2510 SHELBY CIRCLE
2510 Shelby Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well maintained home is located in a very desirable area of Kissimmee. The home has an open concept from kitchen to living area which is great for keeping the family together.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
15113 BRAYWOOD TRAIL
15113 Braywood Trail, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2013 sqft
A beautiful home with a relaxing waterview! Excellent condition 4 bedroom/2 Bath home that is awaiting you & your furniture.
Contact for Availability
Center Lake
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.
43 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
18 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
8 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
51 Units Available
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
22 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,161
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
13 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
13 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1200 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
13 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
75 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
