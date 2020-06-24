All apartments in Brandon
902 Winchester Court
902 Winchester Court

902 Winchester Court · No Longer Available
Location

902 Winchester Court, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Beautifully Renovated Ranch Style Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,079 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirem

(RLNE5661109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Winchester Court have any available units?
902 Winchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Winchester Court have?
Some of 902 Winchester Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Winchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
902 Winchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Winchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 902 Winchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 902 Winchester Court offer parking?
No, 902 Winchester Court does not offer parking.
Does 902 Winchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Winchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Winchester Court have a pool?
Yes, 902 Winchester Court has a pool.
Does 902 Winchester Court have accessible units?
No, 902 Winchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Winchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Winchester Court has units with dishwashers.
