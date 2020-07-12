126 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brandon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
272 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2214 Lennox Dale Lane
2214 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
Beautiful 1860 Sq Ft 3Bed/2.5 baths loft Townhome with 2 car garage and 1st floor Master in Quiet Area. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Come home to this bright and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Fairview Avenue
2510 Fairview Avenue, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
2510 Fairview Avenue Available 07/13/20 Seffner / North Brandon Home - This is lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is located in a wonderful Seffner / North Brandon neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Russellwood
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
Has been completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet. New appliances Easy access to I75 and the Selmon Expressway for a quick commute to Tampa. Ten minutes to Brandon mall.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ranch
2018 Cattleman Drive
2018 Cattleman Drive, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1730 sqft
Sterling Ranch - Ready for move in with all new wood look flooring and fresh paint. The is home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, an eat in kitchen, indoor laundry room, a large enclosed lanai, fenced yard, backyard shed and a 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Lakes
1809 Oakwald Drive
1809 Oakwald Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandon Brook
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ranch
1749 HULETT DRIVE
1749 Hulett Drive, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2036 sqft
Large open floor plan with oversized screened lanai overlooking water / open pasture area. Close proximity to a lot of new shopping areas and major roads. Lots of tile, ceiling fans.Quick access to downtown and MacDill A.F.B..

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lumsden Pointe
1827 Greystone Heights Drive
1827 Greystone Heights Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10135 POST HARVEST DRIVE
10135 Post Harvest Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1622 sqft
Wonderful Townhome! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Ventura Bay by Bloomingdale and Gronto Lake, close to Crosstown Expressway and I-75 .

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Providence Lakes
1260 TUXFORD DRIVE
1260 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This property features a fireplace in the living room, plush carpet, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the interior.
City Guide for Brandon, FL

Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar &amp; grill chain Beef O'Brady's.

Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brandon, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brandon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

