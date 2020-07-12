126 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL with parking

Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar & grill chain Beef O'Brady's.

Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more