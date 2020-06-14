Apartment List
31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Brandon

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Riverfront
1 Unit Available
809 N. Oregon Avenue
809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1846 sqft
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16 Cardinal Crest Place
16 Cardinal Crest, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
lake front living 55+ - Lake front home grab your fishing pole and sit under your trees and enjoy fishing all day. This home is fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Gated community with lots to do.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
1433 Harbour Walk Rd
1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1614 sqft
1433 Harbour Island - Property Id: 293150 Live the downtown Tampa lifestyle in this gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated community of Harbour Island. A private gated courtyard leads to the an entry foyer and downstairs den.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
1516 W RIVER LANE
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.JOSEPH HOSPITAL, INTERNATIONAL MALL AND HILLSBOROUGH RIVER.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bayshore Beautiful
1 Unit Available
4015 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
4015 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
838 sqft
AVAILABLE IN APRIL! SHORT TERM (FURNISHED) 2500$ a month.Ready to experience for a long term vacation, or are you on temporary assignment, building/renovating your home, or in a transition? Then this is the perfect South Tampa location for you.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
450 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2231 sqft
Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
905 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1068 sqft
Fully Furnished Military rental for full Per diem... 4 month minium"everything" included on monthly invoice. Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 1CG with utilities included Cable on Harbour Island. Silver ware, pots, pans, dinnerware, Sheets, towels...

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Parkland Estates
1 Unit Available
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE
504 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1231 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! BALCONY and 2ND FLOOR CONDO!!! Sizzzzzzling CUSTOM KITCHEN with soft close cabinets and lazy susan !! STAINLESS STEEL appliances ! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bayshore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
2401 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1104 sqft
Available to lease now for immediate occupancy, furnished! Let's talk about location!!! Does it get any better than the corner of Beautiful Bayshore Blvd and South Howard Avenue? Enjoy breath taking water views and gorgeous sunsets every evening

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY
371 Channelside Walk Way, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Happy to "show" you this unit via Zoom, FaceTime or Facebook Live! 2-bedroom/2-bath unit on the 6th floor of The Grand View – with spectacular water views.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
905 S BRUCE STREET
905 South Bruce Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2265 sqft
Elegant renovated Craftsman Bungalow in trendy Hyde Park Village. Located steps from chic dining and retail district of Hyde Park Village. The home was featured in 2017 Hyde Park Historic Home tour. Beautiful spacious kitchen and open living spaces.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD
11869 Sunburst Marble Rd, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Location! Location! Great Furnished house in a Desirable Community "South Fork".

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
501 S MAGNOLIA AVENUE
501 South Magnolia Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy fully furnished, turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a historic building in the heart of Hyde Park / Soho. Located within walking distance to area amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
501 S MOODY AVENUE
501 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 assigned parking spots at Madison Soho. Could be furnished by request. Unique place with brand new wood floors and fresh paint. The place offers a resort style community pool, picnic grill, two courtyards, and more.

June 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brandon rents declined moderately over the past month

Brandon rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brandon, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Brandon, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Brandon.
    • While Brandon's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

