Apartment List
/
FL
/
brandon
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

30 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Results within 1 mile of Brandon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
4 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
North Hyde Park
21 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Seminole Heights
2 Units Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Terrace Park
32 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
North Hyde Park
10 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,431
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1555 sqft
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Uptown Tampa
45 Units Available
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Tampa Heights
9 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban community one block from the Hillsborough River in North Tampa. Open units with contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, and private patios/balconies. Pool and outdoor covered lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Historic Ybor City
20 Units Available
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,484
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
864 sqft
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland Estates
1 Unit Available
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.

June 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Brandon rents declined moderately over the past month

Brandon rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brandon, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Brandon, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Brandon.
    • While Brandon's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrandon 3 BedroomsBrandon Accessible ApartmentsBrandon Apartments under $1,000Brandon Apartments under $800Brandon Apartments under $900
    Brandon Apartments with BalconyBrandon Apartments with GarageBrandon Apartments with GymBrandon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrandon Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Apartments with Pool
    Brandon Apartments with Washer-DryerBrandon Cheap PlacesBrandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Furnished ApartmentsBrandon Luxury PlacesBrandon Pet Friendly PlacesBrandon Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
    Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
    Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
    Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
    Altierus Career College-Tampa