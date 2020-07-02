Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed alarm system internet access pool table

Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida. Start your day on your private balcony and take in the stunning lake, pool, and woodland views. Your new apartment also features a fully equipped brand new kitchen, including granite countertops, custom honeycomb designer tile backsplash, upgraded lighting package, and high-end black appliances in select homes. Now also including smart home technology with Dwelo featuring app controlled smart locks, thermostat, lighting, and electrical outlets in select homes!