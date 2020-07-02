All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

The Addison

2516 Annapolis Way · (813) 534-4089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Offering Appointment Only Tours Today! $99 Application If You Look and Lease within 24 Hours! Call for more details.
Location

2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-302 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 3-207 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 4-310 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Addison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
alarm system
internet access
pool table
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida. Start your day on your private balcony and take in the stunning lake, pool, and woodland views. Your new apartment also features a fully equipped brand new kitchen, including granite countertops, custom honeycomb designer tile backsplash, upgraded lighting package, and high-end black appliances in select homes. Now also including smart home technology with Dwelo featuring app controlled smart locks, thermostat, lighting, and electrical outlets in select homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Risk Fee, $250 Admin Fee based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, amenity fee $60 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 60lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $20 per dog/per month
Cats
rent: $15 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $135 per month, attached garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Addison have any available units?
The Addison has 10 units available starting at $1,303 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does The Addison have?
Some of The Addison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Addison currently offering any rent specials?
The Addison is offering the following rent specials: Offering Appointment Only Tours Today! $99 Application If You Look and Lease within 24 Hours! Call for more details.
Is The Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Addison is pet friendly.
Does The Addison offer parking?
Yes, The Addison offers parking.
Does The Addison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Addison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Addison have a pool?
Yes, The Addison has a pool.
Does The Addison have accessible units?
No, The Addison does not have accessible units.
Does The Addison have units with dishwashers?
No, The Addison does not have units with dishwashers.

