Amenities
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida. Start your day on your private balcony and take in the stunning lake, pool, and woodland views. Your new apartment also features a fully equipped brand new kitchen, including granite countertops, custom honeycomb designer tile backsplash, upgraded lighting package, and high-end black appliances in select homes. Now also including smart home technology with Dwelo featuring app controlled smart locks, thermostat, lighting, and electrical outlets in select homes!