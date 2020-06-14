111 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
539 BETH ANN STREET
539 Beth Ann Street, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Great location! Community has a pool, playground and tennis courts. Nice open floorplan complete with an open family room, formal dining area, and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1435 Tiverton Drive
1435 Tiverton Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1819 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Providence Lake in Brandon. This wonderful home features an open spilt floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Lakes
1 Unit Available
1809 Oakwald Drive
1809 Oakwald Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Heather Oaks
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Circle
143 Valley Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 Whispering Sands Court
2018 Whispering Sands Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1503 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE
1909 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1416 sqft
Available July 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3107 ELDERWOOD PLACE
3107 Elderwood Place, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2276 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
2015 BRANCH TREE LANE
2015 Branch Tree Lane, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Beautiful & Cozy house with 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garages in Providence Lake in Brandon Fl, Move-In Ready for a qualified tenants. All fenced backyard with a large lanai for kids to play or family entertainment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
1308 Ballard Green Pl
1308 Ballard Green Way, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1670 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome located in the heart of Brandon in Lake Brandon. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1671 sq. ft. 1 car garage. Gated community with Community pool. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
510 JULIE LANE
510 Julie Lane, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1543 sqft
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer.
City Guide for Brandon, FL

Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar &amp; grill chain Beef O'Brady's.

Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brandon, FL

Brandon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

