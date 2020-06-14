144 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL with gym
Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar & grill chain Beef O'Brady's.
Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brandon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.