Apartment List
/
FL
/
brandon
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brandon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
244 Red Maple Place
244 Red Maple Place, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Brandon Condo - Come home to this gated condominium community in the heart of Brandon! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features an open living are, and split floorplan with eating space off of the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
803 Lake Haven Square
803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Brandon
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1387 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
10825 JoHanna Avenue
10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1602 sqft
Mediterranean style town home available for rent Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Pavilion
1 Unit Available
3325 Manor Cove Circle
3325 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and
City Guide for Brandon, FL

Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar &amp; grill chain Beef O'Brady's.

Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Brandon, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brandon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrandon 3 BedroomsBrandon Accessible ApartmentsBrandon Apartments under $1,000Brandon Apartments under $800Brandon Apartments under $900
Brandon Apartments with BalconyBrandon Apartments with GarageBrandon Apartments with GymBrandon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrandon Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Apartments with Pool
Brandon Apartments with Washer-DryerBrandon Cheap PlacesBrandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Furnished ApartmentsBrandon Luxury PlacesBrandon Pet Friendly PlacesBrandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa