Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

55 Cheap Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
803 Lake Haven Square
803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Brandon

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!

1 of 9

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5223 PEACH AVENUE
5223 Peach Avenue, Mango, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
This well maintained apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy fresh air and birds chirping from the front porch. Peach Street is a very quiet neighborhood but easy access to all major interstates.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5336 B Pine Street B
5336 B Pine St, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979 Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4225 E Curtis St
4225 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
902 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home. Renovations are currently being done on the home, so please excuse the mess. Home will be available for move in after about 2 weeks.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
7 Units Available
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Beach Club in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
2 Units Available
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Cats and dogs allowed. Near shops and restaurants at University Square Mall. Right next to the University of South Florida.
1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.

June 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brandon rents declined moderately over the past month

Brandon rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brandon, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Brandon, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Brandon.
    • While Brandon's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

