Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

260 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

Finding an apartment in Brandon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Gornto Lake Rd Unit D
110 Gornto Lake Road, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Brandon, FL - Walk to Brandon Mall - Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in Brandon, FL. Community is next to strip center where the Brandon Outback Steakhouse is located.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
802 Canoe Court
802 Canoe Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1314 sqft
802 Canoe Court Available 07/04/20 Large Corner Lot on Cul-De-Sac! - Please contact Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1503 Booth Dr
1503 Booth Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1904 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1503 Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent! Serene and well maintained 4-bedroom home in a nice neighborhood, on canal leading to Lake Valrico. Fenced in yard with a half an acre of Natures beauty.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Russellwood
1 Unit Available
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom condo is located in the heart of Brandon, It is being completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Kings Court
1 Unit Available
608 Lynchburg Dr
608 Lynchburg Drive, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
Quiet and quaint townhouse neighborhood in Kings Court in Brandon near the Brandon hospital. Bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor, new carpet upstairs, extra large master suite includes oversized closet with an extra storage closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
222 Terrace Drive
222 Terrace Drive, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Robin Lane
1608 Robin Lane, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1892 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Dominion
1 Unit Available
726 Chilt Drive
726 Chilt Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1056 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
City Guide for Brandon, FL

Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar &amp; grill chain Beef O'Brady's.

Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brandon, FL

Finding an apartment in Brandon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

