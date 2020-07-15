Apartment List
27 Studio Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

Last updated July 13 at 09:31 PM
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Brandon
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,105
577 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
12 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
$900
529 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7806 e ELM ST
7806 East Elm Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
PLACE FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA (RLNE5619134)

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Community
4145 DOLPHIN DRIVE
4145 Dolphin Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$825
336 sqft
Nice and lovely waterfront Studio condo. Quite gated Community. Close to all amenities, close The Casino, Bush Gardens, Close to USF, Downtown and much more. Wake up to the Water view to the Hillsborough river. Community pool, Gym and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
500 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,438
694 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
20 Units Available
Channel District
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,551
723 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,238
598 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
37 Units Available
Channel District
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,625
511 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
11 Units Available
Channel District
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
10 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,674
647 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
1 Unit Available
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,095
562 sqft
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$847
450 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
$
35 Units Available
Harbour Island
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,590
684 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,355
535 sqft
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM

July 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brandon rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Brandon rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Brandon throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Brandon has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Brandon remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

