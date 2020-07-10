All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

Lakeside Central Apartments

529 S Parsons Ave · (813) 940-5670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited-Time Special- TWO MONTHS FREE on Select Units!
Location

529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Central Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
lobby
online portal
trash valet
yoga
Discover luxury and convenience at Lakeside Central. You'll love our newly-renovated apartment homes boasting energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, upgraded designer cabinets and countertops, designer kitchen backsplash, USB charging stations, wood-style plank flooring, new lighting and plumbing fixtures and washer and dryer. New community enhancements HAVE ARRIVED including a Sparkling resort-style pool featuring outdoor summer kitchen, cabanas, and new furniture, renovated clubroom with cyber cafe, 24-hour package center, and Bark Park with agility equipment. Our newly expanded 24-hour fitness center is NOW OPEN and features state-of-the-art equipment and a separate CrossFit gym. Call today and schedule your tour and let us show you why Lakeside Central is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent. Based on Application Screening.
Move-in Fees: $50 Cable Activation Fee, $65-$84 flat fee for water/sewer/valet trash/pest control and more
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 deposit can be waived with proof of pet insurance
fee: $200/$300 pet fee based on weight
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Other. Ample spaces for residents, open parking.
Storage Details: Onsite storage available, limited space, first come, minimal fee

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakeside Central Apartments have any available units?
Lakeside Central Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,048 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside Central Apartments have?
Some of Lakeside Central Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Central Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Central Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Special- TWO MONTHS FREE on Select Units!
Is Lakeside Central Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Central Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Central Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Central Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeside Central Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside Central Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Central Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Central Apartments has a pool.
Does Lakeside Central Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeside Central Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lakeside Central Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Central Apartments has units with dishwashers.

