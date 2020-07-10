Lakeside Central Apartments.

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent. Based on Application Screening.
Move-in Fees: $50 Cable Activation Fee, $65-$84 flat fee for water/sewer/valet trash/pest control and more
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 deposit can be waived with proof of pet insurance
fee: $200/$300 pet fee based on weight
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Other. Ample spaces for residents, open parking.
Storage Details: Onsite storage available, limited space, first come, minimal fee