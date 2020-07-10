Lakeside Central Apartments.

Amenities

Discover luxury and convenience at Lakeside Central. You'll love our newly-renovated apartment homes boasting energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, upgraded designer cabinets and countertops, designer kitchen backsplash, USB charging stations, wood-style plank flooring, new lighting and plumbing fixtures and washer and dryer. New community enhancements HAVE ARRIVED including a Sparkling resort-style pool featuring outdoor summer kitchen, cabanas, and new furniture, renovated clubroom with cyber cafe, 24-hour package center, and Bark Park with agility equipment. Our newly expanded 24-hour fitness center is NOW OPEN and features state-of-the-art equipment and a separate CrossFit gym. Call today and schedule your tour and let us show you why Lakeside Central is the perfect place to call home!