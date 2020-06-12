Apartment List
175 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
15 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
32 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE
1909 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1416 sqft
Available July 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico.

Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1969 Crown Park Drive
1969 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Lake Heather Oaks
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Circle
143 Valley Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
2018 Whispering Sands Court
2018 Whispering Sands Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1503 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
306 Terrace Drive
306 Terrace Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1575 sqft
Stunning Home Off Terrace Drive Ready for Move In Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Hickory Lakes
1 Unit Available
1809 Oakwald Drive
1809 Oakwald Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 Tuscanny Street
601 Tuscanny Street, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2216 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.

1 Unit Available
1204 E Camellia Dr
1204 East Camellia Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
1204 E Camellia Dr Available 07/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in early July. Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with large fenced in back yard.

1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

Heather Lakes at Brandon
1 Unit Available
1322 Sugar Maple Lane
1322 Sugar Maple Lane, Brandon, FL
LARGE 5bd/3ba CORNER LOT! - WELL KEPT 5 BED/3 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM ALONG WITH THREE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, ADDITIONAL BED AND BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS.

1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

1 Unit Available
3107 ELDERWOOD PLACE
3107 Elderwood Place, Brandon, FL
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.

1 Unit Available
222 Terrace Drive
222 Terrace Drive, Brandon, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

June 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Brandon rents declined moderately over the past month

Brandon rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brandon, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Brandon, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Brandon.
    • While Brandon's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

