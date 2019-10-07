All apartments in Brandon
711 RUSSELL LANE
711 RUSSELL LANE

711 Russell Ln · No Longer Available
Location

711 Russell Ln, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great location Quiet Community 2 bed 2 bath condo on 2nd floor. Washer and dryer included in home. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have any available units?
711 RUSSELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 RUSSELL LANE have?
Some of 711 RUSSELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 RUSSELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
711 RUSSELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 RUSSELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE offer parking?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 RUSSELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have a pool?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 RUSSELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
