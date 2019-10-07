Rent Calculator
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM
711 RUSSELL LANE
711 Russell Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
711 Russell Ln, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location Quiet Community 2 bed 2 bath condo on 2nd floor. Washer and dryer included in home. Water is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have any available units?
711 RUSSELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 711 RUSSELL LANE have?
Some of 711 RUSSELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 711 RUSSELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
711 RUSSELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 RUSSELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE offer parking?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 RUSSELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have a pool?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 711 RUSSELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 RUSSELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 RUSSELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
