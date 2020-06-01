Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
668 LAKEMONT DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM
668 LAKEMONT DRIVE
668 Lakemont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
668 Lakemont Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Dominion
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2/2, Lakemont. Screened lanai, fenced back, ceramic tile thru out, full 2 car garage, full 4 bedrooms. Won’t last!!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE have any available units?
668 LAKEMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
668 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 LAKEMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
