All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE

1910 Abbey Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1910 Abbey Trace Drive, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage home in the gated community of Abbey Trace. Three way split floor plan with the master suite secluded on one side of the home. Master suite has walk in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and twin vanities. Tiled entry with formal living and dining rooms with beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen opens to great room with high ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters and wood cabinets- plenty of counter and storage space. Stainless appliances with newer dishwasher, stove, oven and microwave. Breakfast area right off the kitchen with plenty of room for a large table. You can fit bar stools at the counter. French doors open to the large screened in lanai that stretches the back of the home. All rooms have ceiling fans. Abbey Trace is a gated quiet community off Valrico Road. Lawn and pest service is included in the rent Call for more details and an appointment to see this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE have any available units?
1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa