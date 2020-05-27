1910 ABBEY TRACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage home in the gated community of Abbey Trace. Three way split floor plan with the master suite secluded on one side of the home. Master suite has walk in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and twin vanities. Tiled entry with formal living and dining rooms with beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen opens to great room with high ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters and wood cabinets- plenty of counter and storage space. Stainless appliances with newer dishwasher, stove, oven and microwave. Breakfast area right off the kitchen with plenty of room for a large table. You can fit bar stools at the counter. French doors open to the large screened in lanai that stretches the back of the home. All rooms have ceiling fans. Abbey Trace is a gated quiet community off Valrico Road. Lawn and pest service is included in the rent Call for more details and an appointment to see this lovely home.