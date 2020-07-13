All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1108 Lady Elaine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1108 Lady Elaine Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1108 Lady Elaine Dr

1108 Lady Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1108 Lady Elaine Drive, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Valrico 4 Bedroom Home!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5003613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr have any available units?
1108 Lady Elaine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1108 Lady Elaine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Lady Elaine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Lady Elaine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr offer parking?
No, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr have a pool?
No, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Lady Elaine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Lady Elaine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa