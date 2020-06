Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home has a nice kitchen with a lot of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It also has a separate laundry room near the car port with the washer and dryer already in place, a fenced back yard and a screened in lanai. It is going to have a fresh interior paint job ready for a July 1st move in. Owner is dog friendly. Security of $1,650, application of $100 and the first month's rent to move in.