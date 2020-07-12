/
West Bradenton
224 Apartments for rent in West Bradenton, Bradenton, FL
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
3055 sqft
NEW PRICE! SPACIOUS HOME! PET FRIENDLY MOVE IN READY! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,370 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
1905 72ND STREET W
1905 72nd Street West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
Great location. 2BR/2BA Village Green home in west Bradenton. New flooring, fresh paint.
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105
4410 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1106 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 Available 08/05/20 LARGE ONE BEDROOM/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS! MOVE IN READY! - This extra spacious one bedroom/2 bath condo is located within Fairways at Pinebrook with terrific golf course views! This first
4440 Ironwood Cir
4440 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Annual two bedroom one bath condo, located in the 55 plus community of Ironwood. This condo can be leased unfurnished or furnished for an additional charge. This fabulous resort community offers a public golf course and a community pool.
4802 51st Street West, Unit 509
4802 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the 2nd floor, this fully furnished and beautifully decorated 1BR/1BA home features screened in porch with storage closet, central air conditioning and heat, a large walk-in closet in the bedroom, and all appliances including a washer
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
4850 51ST STREET W
4850 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BAY POINT AT CORTEZ/SEASONAL HOME. Gated Community. Beautiful, light and cheery with tropical decor. Upstairs. 1BR/1BATH condo. Decorated with taste and comfort in mind. Enter on ground floor, walk up to 2nd. floor and your home.
4240 IRONWOOD CIRCLE
4240 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
NON-AGE RESTRICTED 2nd Floor Condo, with elevator access. This 2 BR/2 BA unit is located in one of Bradenton’s best known semi-private golf courses. Enjoy the view of the Fairway from the screened in lanai.
4570 PINEBROOK CIRCLE
4570 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1256 sqft
Located on the third floor with access via stairs or elevator. Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath with sweeping views of the Golf course and a pond.
6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
6478 7th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
Ground floor, 2 BR/2 BA spacious, newly furnished unit on the lake. Master bedroom features a King size bed, generous closet space and an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in shower. It also allows access to the screened lanai.
5907 36TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
5907 36th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
937 sqft
Furnished, two bedroom, two bath attached Villa. Wood laminate flooring throughout with tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Queen bed in master bedroom and walk-in shower in master bath. Guest bedroom has twin beds and tub/shower.
6640 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
6640 7th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1610 sqft
This spacious second floor, 3 bedroom + 2 bath unit boasts vaulted ceilings, lake views from the private balcony off the living room and master bedroom, granite counters, double vanity in the master bath and another private balcony accessed through
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
3640 IRONWOOD CIRCLE
3640 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1096 sqft
Elegantly appointed GROUND FLOOR 2 BR/2BA condo. The Guest Bedroom features 2 twin beds. The Master Bedroom features a Queen bed.
2808 HERITAGE LANE
2808 Heritage Lane, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1068 sqft
A 55+ community. Elegantly appointed 2 BR/2BA condo in Meadowcroft South.The Guest Bedroom features a day bed with trundle. The Master Bedroom features a Queen bed.
4209 66TH STREET CIRCLE W
4209 66th Street Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1044 sqft
60 day minimum stay required. Available November through February. Ground level furnished villa in 55+ community. Granite counters and eat-in area in kitchen. King bed, walk-in closet in master bedroom, shower with grab bars in master bath.
