251 Apartments for rent in Perico, Bradenton, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE
319 Compass Point Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2159 sqft
Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
388 ARUBA CIRCLE
388 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1664 sqft
INTRODUCING ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE
283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2206 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound.
Results within 5 miles of Perico
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$992
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
3055 sqft
NEW PRICE! SPACIOUS HOME! PET FRIENDLY MOVE IN READY! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,370 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4532 86th St Ct W
4532 86th Street Court West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1587 sqft
This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home has been completely refurbished with new kitchen and bathrooms. The home is completely tiled throughout making clean up a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 83rd St NW in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1905 72ND STREET W
1905 72nd Street West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
Great location. 2BR/2BA Village Green home in west Bradenton. New flooring, fresh paint.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105
4410 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1106 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 Available 08/05/20 LARGE ONE BEDROOM/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS! MOVE IN READY! - This extra spacious one bedroom/2 bath condo is located within Fairways at Pinebrook with terrific golf course views! This first
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7308 8TH AVENUE NW
7308 8th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1836 sqft
Location Location Location: Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a fenced in yard in Bay Way Park located in Bradenton.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7408 6TH AVENUE NW
7408 6th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1809 sqft
Luxury Pool Home 5 mi to Anna Maria Island! Are you building? Need a short-term, furnished rental while you prepare to close on a home? "Coastal Retreat" is newly furnished to created a wonderful escape.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
117 7TH STREET N
117 7th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
594 sqft
This ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit sits just across the street from Gulf Beaches. Bay side heated community pool and picnic area with gas grill in back of complex. Laundromat only yards away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1599 sqft
A home for you and your boat! Available now to rent on a annual basis, this spacious Penthouse unit offers views across to Palma Sola Bay and the intra coastal waterway.
