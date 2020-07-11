Apartment List
245 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
57 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1483 sqft
Spacious homes with designer lights, programmable thermostats and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a coffee bar and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
50 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
64 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
20 Units Available
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1706 sqft
Situated in Heritage Harbour. Award-winning apartment community with lake views. All apartments include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and a screened-in outdoor area. On-site cyber cafe with coffee bar and complimentary snacks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
10 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
26 Units Available
Braden River East
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
32 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
3055 sqft
NEW PRICE! SPACIOUS HOME! PET FRIENDLY MOVE IN READY! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
5754 Amberly Drive
5754 Amberly Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1627 sqft
FULLY UPGRADED. Chock full of builder upgrades AS WELL as a ton of post-build upgrades the builder doesn't even offer!! Home is practically new. Only 1 year old. NO CCDs!! Gate community with community Pool.

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 78

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Perico
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE
319 Compass Point Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2159 sqft
Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Wares Creek
2113 8TH AVENUE W
2113 8th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Large 4/2 Home with Master suite. Large rooms. Close to downtown.

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Perico
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Perico
388 ARUBA CIRCLE
388 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1664 sqft
INTRODUCING ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR.

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
920 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
920 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1176 sqft
Lennar New Construction. Tidewater Preserve. Professionally Decorated. AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON. Gated Waterfront Community located in Bradenton. Community has water access to the Manatee River and a boat ramp.

July 2020 Bradenton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bradenton rents declined significantly over the past month

Bradenton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bradenton stand at $943 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bradenton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Bradenton over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Bradenton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bradenton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bradenton is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bradenton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bradenton fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bradenton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bradenton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

