manatee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:28 AM
434 Apartments for rent in Manatee County, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
73 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
48 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
63 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
20 Units Available
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1483 sqft
Spacious homes with designer lights, programmable thermostats and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a coffee bar and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-75.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
30 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
9 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,031
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
24 Units Available
Braden River East
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Last updated July 22 at 11:59 PM
3 Units Available
Oneco
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$759
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
10 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
27 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,064
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
34 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
31 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,202
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Bay Shore Gardens
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
20 Units Available
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1666 sqft
Situated in Heritage Harbour. Award-winning apartment community with lake views. All apartments include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and a screened-in outdoor area. On-site cyber cafe with coffee bar and complimentary snacks.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
41 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Manatee County area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Brandon have apartments for rent.
