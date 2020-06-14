Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL with garage

Bradenton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1483 sqft
Spacious homes with designer lights, programmable thermostats and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a coffee bar and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
79 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
22 Units Available
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1706 sqft
Situated in Heritage Harbour. Award-winning apartment community with lake views. All apartments include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and a screened-in outdoor area. On-site cyber cafe with coffee bar and complimentary snacks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ballard Area
1 Unit Available
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee
1529 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Park
1 Unit Available
2221 Tally Breeze Way
2221 Tally Breeze Way, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1788 sqft
4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK HOME FOR RENT! COMMUNITY POOL! - Straight forward unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5706 11TH AVENUE W
5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1690 sqft
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE
5327 San Palermo Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1529 sqft
Ready to move in. One year old home! Fantastic 3/2 and 2 car garage. Location cant be beat, close to I-75, literally 5 minutes away, great school district.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bradenton, FL

Bradenton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

