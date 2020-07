Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area carport clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access new construction online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Just minutes away from the Gulf of Mexico, Anna Maria Island, Sarasota Bay, and Manatee River, Fountain Lake Apartments is the best kept secret in Bradenton, FL. Enjoy everything our beautiful city of Bradenton has to offer, such as GT Bray Park Recreation Center, The Mall at University Town Center and Ellenton Outlet Mall and many more! Let Fountain Lake Apartments, be your gateway to fun and excitement in Bradenton.