Apartment List
/
FL
/
bradenton
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

121 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4401 46TH AVENUE W
4401 46th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
2bed/2bath condo at Shorewalk. Heated pool, tennis courts, water views. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Prefer 2 year lease but willing to do a 1 year.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5706 11TH AVENUE W
5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1690 sqft
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD
4460 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1256 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom condo in The Fairways of Pinebrook available fully furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bradenton
1 Unit Available
808 3RD AVENUE W
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4570 PINEBROOK CIRCLE
4570 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1256 sqft
Located on the third floor with access via stairs or elevator. Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath with sweeping views of the Golf course and a pond.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Braden River East
1 Unit Available
1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET
1149 Riverscape Street, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2332 sqft
Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office. Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
6478 7th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
Ground floor, 2 BR/2 BA spacious, newly furnished unit on the lake. Master bedroom features a King size bed, generous closet space and an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in shower. It also allows access to the screened lanai.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5907 36TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
5907 36th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
937 sqft
Furnished, two bedroom, two bath attached Villa. Wood laminate flooring throughout with tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Queen bed in master bedroom and walk-in shower in master bath. Guest bedroom has twin beds and tub/shower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4209 66TH STREET CIRCLE W
4209 66th Street Circle West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1044 sqft
60 day minimum stay required. Available November through February. Ground level furnished villa in 55+ community. Granite counters and eat-in area in kitchen. King bed, walk-in closet in master bedroom, shower with grab bars in master bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W
4109 18th Avenue Drive West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1741 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home centrally located in West Bradenton. 1/3 acre lot with double gate to access parking for your boat or RV. Hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and drawer pull-outs.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Perico
1 Unit Available
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE
283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2206 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Stunning, yet comfortable and relaxing, second floor unit with cathedral ceilings! Front and Rear screened porches are just "frosting on the cake" for this beautiful unit with direct view of the golf course and partial view of the pond! Furnished

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1209 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.

June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bradenton rents declined significantly over the past month

Bradenton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bradenton stand at $947 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bradenton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bradenton, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Bradenton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bradenton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bradenton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bradenton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bradenton.
    • While rents in Bradenton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bradenton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bradenton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton 3 BedroomsBradenton 3 BedroomsBradenton Accessible ApartmentsBradenton Apartments with BalconyBradenton Apartments with Balcony
    Bradenton Apartments with GarageBradenton Apartments with GarageBradenton Apartments with GymBradenton Apartments with GymBradenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBradenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBradenton Apartments with ParkingBradenton Apartments with ParkingBradenton Apartments with Pool
    Bradenton Apartments with PoolBradenton Apartments with Washer-DryerBradenton Apartments with Washer-DryerBradenton Cheap PlacesBradenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBradenton Furnished ApartmentsBradenton Furnished ApartmentsBradenton Luxury PlacesBradenton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
    Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
    Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West BradentonBraden River East
    Downtown Bradenton
    Perico

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
    University of South Florida-St Petersburg