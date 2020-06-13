145 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

Location, Location, Location

The first thing you need to keep in mind when looking for an apartment in Venice is that the city is only 16.6 square miles, so if you must stay within the city limits, your options are somewhat limited. That said, there are a few different apartment complexes to choose from, and their rates are pretty standard for the area; not super pricey compared to the bigger cities like Miami or South Beach, but still not super cheap, either. You'll want to start looking well before you make the move, especially if you are looking to move in the winter months, as Venice is a very popular vacation spot for those looking to escape the snows elsewhere in the country.

Coastal Living There are a couple of complexes practically in the Gulf of Mexico, and they tend to offer daily, weekly, and monthly rates for both 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments. Stick further inland for cheaper rates. Remember- you are never very far from the beach when living in Venice, so unless your pockets are deeper than the deep blue sea nearby, do your heart and pocketbook some good and bicycle to the beach instead. $$$$$

City Center A handful of miles from the Gulf, you can get a decent 3 bedroom apartment for rent that won’t break the bank. Given that the beach is nearby, regardless of where you lay your head in Venice, the savings in rent seem worthwile. $$