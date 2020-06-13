Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

145 Apartments for rent in Venice, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Lake Awesome
1 Unit Available
367 Toscavilla Blvd
367 Toscavilla Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1816 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Edgewood
1 Unit Available
928 Myrtle Avenue
928 Myrtle Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities. - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County
317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Farms
1 Unit Available
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103
740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January April: $3,200/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3200/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinebrook South
1 Unit Available
1209 YAWL WAY
1209 Yawl Way, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
This home is located in the very desirable Pinebrook South community on a quiet street. A 2 Bed, 2 bath split plan home with a large Florida room, covered lanai, great room, and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
937 Orinoco West
937 West Orinoco Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, FL 34285. What a Beautiful space! And, a Beautiful Lake View. The modern furnishings provide comfort and relaxation.

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Venice
1 Unit Available
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE
226 Montelluna Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2161 sqft
Relax in this spectacular, spacious home offering screened lanai with brick pavers, heated pool and hot tub overlooking large preserve and pond. Large pocket doors lead to an open kitchen with bar, and great room plan overlooking that gorgeous view.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
102 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
102 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Annual, turnkey furnished. This charming two bedroom , two bath condo, with elevator access, is located near shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Just a short drive to Venice Beach or Venice Downtown.

Median Rent in Venice

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Venice is $1,044, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,342.
Studio
$971
1 Bed
$1,044
2 Beds
$1,342
3+ Beds
$1,841
City GuideVenice
It may be known as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, but based on the locals, you may be surprised by how many more sharks are on land than in water.

Home to sun, sand, and snowbirds, Venice is the idyllic sort of place one escapes to after a life of cold winters in the North. What it lacks in population diversity (the majority of the population is over 65 years of age), it more than makes up for in charm and beauty; palm trees line the streets, and numerous tributaries connect the land to the Gulf of Mexico in a way reminiscent of its Italian sister city of the same name. Life is a bit slower in Venice, and the locals wouldn't change a thing.

Location, Location, Location

The first thing you need to keep in mind when looking for an apartment in Venice is that the city is only 16.6 square miles, so if you must stay within the city limits, your options are somewhat limited. That said, there are a few different apartment complexes to choose from, and their rates are pretty standard for the area; not super pricey compared to the bigger cities like Miami or South Beach, but still not super cheap, either. You'll want to start looking well before you make the move, especially if you are looking to move in the winter months, as Venice is a very popular vacation spot for those looking to escape the snows elsewhere in the country.

Coastal Living There are a couple of complexes practically in the Gulf of Mexico, and they tend to offer daily, weekly, and monthly rates for both 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments. Stick further inland for cheaper rates. Remember- you are never very far from the beach when living in Venice, so unless your pockets are deeper than the deep blue sea nearby, do your heart and pocketbook some good and bicycle to the beach instead. $$$$$

City Center A handful of miles from the Gulf, you can get a decent 3 bedroom apartment for rent that won’t break the bank. Given that the beach is nearby, regardless of where you lay your head in Venice, the savings in rent seem worthwile. $$

Local Flavor

Venice is known as the “Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World”, and holds a Shark Tooth Festival each April. Divers and shark fans from all over the world descend on the town, providing a fantastic boost to the local economy. All proceeds from the Festival itself go directly to charity, so feel free to fully participate in all the various activities; examine the work of more than 100 artists, explore the wares of fossil collectors, and gather teeth from the white, sandy beaches. You can also nom down some delicious seafood or BBQ while listening to live music and entertain the kiddies with the Shark’s Tooth Scramble (hopefully a game and not breakfast gone all wrong.). For the athletically-minded, there is even a Shark’s Tooth 10k Run!

There's plenty to do the rest of the year, too; numerous restaurants dot the coastline, and the City of Venice often holds events and activities for all ages, from cooking classes to Children's Day at the local Farmer's Market. This is a city that holds community close to its heart.

Pretty much wherever you may roam in the area, you’ll have cougars galore; women substantially outnumber men, and with a median age of 69 (no joke!). Reality TV shows don’t even compare.

Venice is a city with a dual nature; on one hand, there's an overabundance of retired people, and on the other hand, you've got the plethora of younger people who stream into town for all things Shark’s tooth-related. That’s a lot to pack into a relatively small area of land. Add in the gorgeous coastline, Renaissance-style buildings, and copious water sources, and you’re left with a very unique place; one that seemingly contradicts itself at every turn and yet works harmoniously with all of its multiple personalities.

June 2020 Venice Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Venice Rent Report. Venice rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Venice rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Venice rents increased slightly over the past month

Venice rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Venice stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,342 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Venice's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Venice, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Venice rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Venice, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Venice is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Venice's median two-bedroom rent of $1,342 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Venice.
    • While Venice's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Venice than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Venice.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Venice?
    In Venice, the median rent is $971 for a studio, $1,044 for a 1-bedroom, $1,342 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,841 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Venice, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Venice?
    Some of the colleges located in the Venice area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Venice?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Venice from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Bradenton, and Sarasota.

