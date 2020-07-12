/
braden river east
147 Apartments for rent in Braden River East, Bradenton, FL
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET
1149 Riverscape Street, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2332 sqft
Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office. Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
5754 Amberly Drive
5754 Amberly Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1627 sqft
FULLY UPGRADED. Chock full of builder upgrades AS WELL as a ton of post-build upgrades the builder doesn't even offer!! Home is practically new. Only 1 year old. NO CCDs!! Gate community with community Pool.
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Stunning, yet comfortable and relaxing, second floor unit with cathedral ceilings! Front and Rear screened porches are just "frosting on the cake" for this beautiful unit with direct view of the golf course and partial view of the pond! Furnished
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.
6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6611 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1334 sqft
Available Winter 2021 season! This first floor unit is extremely well taken care of, and furnished to ensure you receive the comfort you desire during your next Florida vacation.
6705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6705 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1561 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING . Highly desirable River Strand -Golf, tennis and social membership with this unit for a $200 transfer fee. Available May 1, 2019-12/31/2019.
6509 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6509 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1156 sqft
This fabulous unit is the best seasonal value in all of River Strand by far! Reservations now being taken for season 2021. Gorgeous views of the lake from your patio in this beautifully and tastefully furnished condo on the first floor.
6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6519 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1121 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo in River Strand Golf and Country Club! This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
710 Old Quarry Rd
710 Old Quarry Road, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Home in Golf Course Community + Pool + Home Office - Property Id: 277871 Renovated and fully furnished single-family home in a golf course community with a private heated pool and a jacuzzi.
7138 Cedar Hollow Circle
7138 Cedar Hollow Circle, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
7138 Cedar Hollow Circle, Bradenton, 34203 - Absolutely Stunning 2nd floor unit located in Cedar Hollow in the Tara Preserve. Open floor plan with custom décor which will make you feel like you are in Tuscany.
8750 53rd Terrace E.
8750 53rd Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2173 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! 2/2 w/ DEN IN ROSEDALE COUNTRY CLUB - 2/2 FURNISHED - WONDERFUIL RENTAL - Available NOW UNTIL?? This is an exceptional home in Rosedale as it sits on a PREMIER lot which over looks a large lake with magnificent views of the golf
3326 46th Terrace East
3326 46th Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1651 sqft
3326 46th Terrace East Available 08/31/20 POOL HOME WITH FENCED YARD! Pet Friendly! - Fantastic home offered for annual lease located within Manatee Oaks! The home offers a formal living room with a double set of sliders that walk out to the
5441 Chatham Square Way
5441 Chatham Square Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1525 sqft
5441 Chatham Square Way Available 08/17/20 PRE LEASING! Spacious 2 BEDROOM +DEN VILLA - Super spacious villa! MOVE IN AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020.
