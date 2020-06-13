Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

14 Cheap Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.

1 of 9

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Samoset
1 Unit Available
27 OAKWOOD
27 Oakwood, West Samoset, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
576 sqft
Gated 55+ community. 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit with covered parking and a lanai for outdoor sitting. Citrus Grove is a small and quaint mobile home community just east of Desoto Square Mall. Very convenient with a nearby bus route.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$768
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
651 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
651 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Water sewer and trash included in rent!

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1310 Rome Ave B
1310 Rome Avenue, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
Tiny And Cute! Solo Apartment w/ Veranda + Roof - Property Id: 244764 Lovely little home for a person who likes their privacy. Enjoy peaceful nights watching the sunsets from your concrete veranda with roof. Large shower in the good sized bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.
Results within 10 miles of Bradenton
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1220 34th St
1220 34th Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
1100 sqft
This beautiful property is a shared housing environment that is fully furnished and available for rent by the room. Ideal for a student or young professional looking for shared housing close to colleges and downtown Sarasota.

June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bradenton rents declined significantly over the past month

Bradenton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bradenton stand at $947 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bradenton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bradenton, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Bradenton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bradenton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bradenton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bradenton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bradenton.
    • While rents in Bradenton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bradenton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bradenton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

