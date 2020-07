Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool tennis court parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access package receiving pool table trash valet

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Finding a premier apartment home in Bradenton, Florida has never been easier! Solana Vista Apartments is minutes from shopping, dining, parks and schools. We are also comfortably located near a few of Florida's renowned beaches such as Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria Island. Solana Vista Apartments makes it easy to live where you work and play.