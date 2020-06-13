139 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL

Moving to South Venice

South Venice is pricier than most of the country, there's no doubt about that. Most homes in the area sell in the San Diego price range, and that's just for 2 bedrooms. But the thing to keep in mind is this: South Venice is a popular vacation spot. Property values can fluctuate wildly based on how many people are looking to invest their hard earned money into a timeshare on a quiet Floridian beach somewhere.

On the other hand, if you're not interested in purchasing a place, apartments for rent are always an option. It may well be less expensive than a monthly mortgage, but with the average rent coming in around a grand per month, it won't be much less expensive.

Starting the Search

Begin your search when it's cold, of course! Winter is the quiet season around South Venice. Despite the moderate temperatures, most folks have to work, which makes the tiny beach town a very quiet place during the off-season. Everything is less expensive during this time, and not just housing, either: food, hotels, anything you can think of. Business owners are happy to see a friendly wallet -- err, face -- during this season. The number of people looking for rental apartments are much lower, and if you find a deal that you just can't pass up, try to talk the landlord into a deal. Lock in the rate if at all possible. Convince the landlord that one in the hand is better than two in the bush, and you might just get a great rate on rent that will last you throughout the year.

What to Bring

Bring along a cut-throat mindset. You aren't going to be the only person trying to find a great deal on housing or rental costs during this time. If you come across a place you like, make a move for it -- and keep an eagle eye out for the competition. South Venice is a rather small town, so it shouldn't be hard to spot other hungry house-hunters. Make sure you have copies of your credit history, your rental history, and proof of income. Most landlords and real estate agencies will require that information anyway; having it on hand just speeds up the process and gives you the edge on less-prepared competitors. Oh, and be sure to find out if they allow pets or not; it would be a shame to find a home for rent only to discover your four-legged baby isn't allowed.