139 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL

📍

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
127 COLUMBIA ROAD
127 Columbia Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
South Venice Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 car garage. Nicely updated with new carpet, new paint, new refrigerator, new well/softner system. Fenced yard with concrete pad for Boat/RV storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5827 VENISOTA ROAD
5827 Venisota Road, South Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2509 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! RARE FIND!!! A spacious house in a wonderful area of South Venice with a close proximity to Manasota beach (about 2 miles), shopping malls, dining and major roads.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
615 YALE ROAD
615 Yale Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent west of Tamiami Trail, located 2 miles from South Venice Beach Ferry and 3.5 miles to Manasota Key Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
1240 FLAMINGO ROAD
1240 Flamingo Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
3/2/2 Home Located Conveniently to Beaches, Shopping, Downtown Venice. Living/Dining Rooms, Family Room, Walk-in-Closet in Master, Large Yard.

1 of 26

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
747 Hobart Road
747 Hobart Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
962 sqft
Annual Rental: 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage in South Venice - Now available for an annual rental: Well maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan and new flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
941 CYPRESS ROAD
941 Cypress Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,400/month, and $600/week.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
20941 S FETTERBUSH PLACE S
20941 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1526 sqft
Welcome to a brand new life in The Preserve at West Villages! Enjoy the spacious Canterbury Model. This cute villa features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1526 SF of living space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Results within 1 mile of South Venice
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Sandstone Circle - ACH
117 Sand Stone Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal 117 Sandstone - Seasonal Rental- Oh what a serene view on the lake with tropical birds!!! Attractive, Spacious, turnkey, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached Sun room and Water/lake views.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3254 sqft
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4401 LENOX BOULEVARD
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1542 sqft
LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you. Open floor plan kitchen w/Granite Counters overlooks the dining area & family room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5831 CLEVELAND ROAD
5831 Cleveland Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Annual rental. Charming and spacious pool home. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom plus a den. The house features split floor plan with lots of natural lights. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. High ceilings. Wood burning fire place.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
243 GARDENIA ROAD
243 Gardenia Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1276 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5223 Layton Drive
5223 Layton Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2234 sqft
5223 Layton Drive Available 05/15/20 Ventura Village Home for Rent in Venice - Coming available in mid-May! Check out this large 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home in the gated Ventura Village community in Venice.
City GuideSouth Venice
With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.

South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture.

Moving to South Venice

South Venice is pricier than most of the country, there's no doubt about that. Most homes in the area sell in the San Diego price range, and that's just for 2 bedrooms. But the thing to keep in mind is this: South Venice is a popular vacation spot. Property values can fluctuate wildly based on how many people are looking to invest their hard earned money into a timeshare on a quiet Floridian beach somewhere.

On the other hand, if you're not interested in purchasing a place, apartments for rent are always an option. It may well be less expensive than a monthly mortgage, but with the average rent coming in around a grand per month, it won't be much less expensive.

Starting the Search

Begin your search when it's cold, of course! Winter is the quiet season around South Venice. Despite the moderate temperatures, most folks have to work, which makes the tiny beach town a very quiet place during the off-season. Everything is less expensive during this time, and not just housing, either: food, hotels, anything you can think of. Business owners are happy to see a friendly wallet -- err, face -- during this season. The number of people looking for rental apartments are much lower, and if you find a deal that you just can't pass up, try to talk the landlord into a deal. Lock in the rate if at all possible. Convince the landlord that one in the hand is better than two in the bush, and you might just get a great rate on rent that will last you throughout the year.

What to Bring

Bring along a cut-throat mindset. You aren't going to be the only person trying to find a great deal on housing or rental costs during this time. If you come across a place you like, make a move for it -- and keep an eagle eye out for the competition. South Venice is a rather small town, so it shouldn't be hard to spot other hungry house-hunters. Make sure you have copies of your credit history, your rental history, and proof of income. Most landlords and real estate agencies will require that information anyway; having it on hand just speeds up the process and gives you the edge on less-prepared competitors. Oh, and be sure to find out if they allow pets or not; it would be a shame to find a home for rent only to discover your four-legged baby isn't allowed.

South Venice Neighborhoods

Florida Pines: Florida Pines is a mobile home park found in Venice. The cheapest accommodations in the area can be found here, where studio apartments in South Venice can be had for the least cost.

South Venice: South Venice is the most varied neighborhood in the area, with homes ranging drastically in cost. Rentals can also be had. South Venice is the area where most families and retired couples live. More suburban and laid back than either Florida Pines or Woodmere Village, South Venice is probably the best place for newcomers to look for housing.

Woodmere Village at Jacaranda: This is the Beverly Hills of South Venice. With huge square footage for the individual homes and even higher prices, Woodmere Village is where you can find the largest, fanciest homes in the area. A popular choice for the wealthier residents of the area, Woodmere Village still has homes for sale, but at quite a high price.

Life in South Venice

The average day for most residents is pretty simple: wake up, grab a cup of coffee, and read the local paper while watching the sun set. Some like to go for early morning walks, and it is not uncommon to see a number of dogs roaming around in the morning, saying hello to their fellow dog friends as their owners talk amongst themselves.

Life in South Venice is a very calm, slow sort of lifestyle. The community has several restaurants to choose from, all of which are geared more toward tourists than residents. The single pub in town (TJ Carney's) is inexpensive and laid back. Residents can often be found here after a long day of work, discussing life and politics or whatever other hot topic might come up.

There's not really anything in the way of public transport. Residents walk, bike, or drive anywhere they need to go. The town is rather fitness oriented, however; the beaches are often dotted with footprints from runners who enjoy soaking up the morning air while out for a jog.

If you ever feel the need to head to a larger city, Sarasota fortunately isn't far away. Most residents plan day trips to head into town for supplies and rations before heading back to the comparatively quieter areas in South Venice. Despite the cost of housing in the area, at least 13,000 people feel as if it's worth calling home, and what better testimonial can there be than that? Take your time to look for a place to live, but when you do find one, definitely move quickly. Best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Venice?
The average rent price for South Venice rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,260.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Venice?
Some of the colleges located in the South Venice area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Florida Gulf Coast University, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Venice?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Venice from include St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Riverview.

