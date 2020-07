Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill car wash area cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking internet access key fob access media room online portal shuffle board

At Luxe Lakewood Ranch Apartments in Bradenton, Florida we offer luxurious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that are modern and sophisticated. Find the floorplan that works best for you by taking a walk-through video tour. Part of the prestigious LIVE. WORK. PLAY Lakewood Ranch Community. With over 150 miles of trails and sidewalks through the community. Minutes from the new UTC Mall.

Some of the wonderful amenities we offer at Luxe Lakewood Ranch include our resort style pool, high-quality fitness center, a friendly place for your pet to call home, and much more.