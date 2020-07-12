/
/
/
downtown bradenton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Downtown Bradenton, Bradenton, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
51 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
408 3rd Avenue East
408 3rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
808 3rd Ave W Ste 205
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 3rd Ave W Ste 205 in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Bradenton
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
14 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1607 9TH AVENUE W
1607 9th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
480 sqft
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is located on a large Corner Lot. There is well-maintained painted, . The property includes an open Floor plan with a nice Kitchen, and a spacious dining and living combination.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2113 8TH AVENUE W
2113 8th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Large 4/2 Home with Master suite. Large rooms. Close to downtown.
1 of 5
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2216 9TH AVENUE W
2216 9th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1072 sqft
Offering Original Wood Floors with So much Character. Old Florida Style Screened In Front Porch for sipping on some iced tea. Kitchen has been remodeled and bathroom has been updated.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
920 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
920 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1176 sqft
Lennar New Construction. Tidewater Preserve. Professionally Decorated. AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON. Gated Waterfront Community located in Bradenton. Community has water access to the Manatee River and a boat ramp.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
510 25TH AVENUE W
510 25th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
670 sqft
Immaculate 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath home. Charming bungalow with new interior. All new kitchen appliances and cabinetry, full size washer dryer with inside access from the kitchen. Both bedrooms offer comfortable queen beds.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Bradenton
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
63 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$992
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
56 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:54pm
3 Units Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$759
1 Bedroom
$964
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
32 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLEllenton, FLSouth Bradenton, FLMemphis, FLLongboat Key, FLBayshore Gardens, FL