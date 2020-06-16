3501 NE 4th Avenue

Amenities

location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with private pool! Great central location in Boca close to grocery store, restaurants and shops. Rental includes large flat screen TV brand new appliances and furniture!! beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, stove and fridge microwave. Plus all kitchen cookware. Master bedroom has king bed second room has a queen bed and third room can be use as a office with a twin sofa bed!garage is all updated for a great play room space !! house is available for short or long term tenant.