Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 PM

3501 NE 4th Avenue

3501 Northeast 4th Avenue · (609) 224-3740
Location

3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Villa Rica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with private pool! Great central location in Boca close to grocery store, restaurants and shops. Rental includes large flat screen TV brand new appliances and furniture!! beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, stove and fridge microwave. Plus all kitchen cookware. Master bedroom has king bed second room has a queen bed and third room can be use as a office with a twin sofa bed!garage is all updated for a great play room space !! house is available for short or long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have any available units?
3501 NE 4th Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have?
Some of 3501 NE 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 NE 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3501 NE 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 NE 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3501 NE 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3501 NE 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 NE 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3501 NE 4th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3501 NE 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 NE 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 NE 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 NE 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
