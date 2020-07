Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Come home to Apopka's most beautiful luxury apartments for rent at Barrington at Mirror Lake! We offer carefree Florida apartment living at its finest. Our apartments in Apopka, FL feature a serene atmosphere that compliments any lifestyle. Enjoy a rigorous game of tennis or volleyball, work out in the fitness center, or go for a run on our jogging path. When you're done, relax by our refreshing pools or simply take in the beautiful lakeside scenery. Our Apopka apartments have the comforts of home right outside your front door. Our newly remodeled apartment community is ideally located near the best attractions, shopping and entertainment that the area has to offer. Barrington at Mirror Lake is located in Seminole County, one of the top rated school districts in Central Florida, and is convenient to Altamonte Springs, I-4 and more. Schedule a tour of our beautiful apartments for rent and see for yourself what makes Barrington at Mirror Lake the best apartments in the area!