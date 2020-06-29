All apartments in Apopka
3 East Thrush Street
3 East Thrush Street

3 Thrush Street · No Longer Available
Location

3 Thrush Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 East Thrush Street have any available units?
3 East Thrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 3 East Thrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 East Thrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 East Thrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 East Thrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 East Thrush Street offer parking?
No, 3 East Thrush Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 East Thrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 East Thrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 East Thrush Street have a pool?
Yes, 3 East Thrush Street has a pool.
Does 3 East Thrush Street have accessible units?
No, 3 East Thrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 East Thrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 East Thrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 East Thrush Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 East Thrush Street does not have units with air conditioning.
