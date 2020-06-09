All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
93 Danbury Street SW
93 Danbury Street SW

93 Danbury Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

93 Danbury Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Townhome is in the Bellevue area. 2 bedrooms upstairs with bonus room/office space available on the first floor! Convenient to South Capitol St. and Interstate 295. Short walking to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (DIA). Minutes away from Washington Nationals Park, Audi Field, U.S. Coast Guard HQ - St. Elizabeths Campus, National Harbor, Nationals Park, MGM Casino (2mi.), TopGolf and Tanger Outlets. Tenant pays gas, electric, water utilities; Owner pays Trash, Property maintenance. Subject to Credit review and Criminal Background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Danbury Street SW have any available units?
93 Danbury Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 93 Danbury Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
93 Danbury Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Danbury Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 93 Danbury Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 93 Danbury Street SW offer parking?
No, 93 Danbury Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 93 Danbury Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Danbury Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Danbury Street SW have a pool?
No, 93 Danbury Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 93 Danbury Street SW have accessible units?
No, 93 Danbury Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Danbury Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Danbury Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Danbury Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Danbury Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.

