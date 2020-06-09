93 Danbury Street SW

Amenities

Townhome is in the Bellevue area. 2 bedrooms upstairs with bonus room/office space available on the first floor! Convenient to South Capitol St. and Interstate 295. Short walking to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (DIA). Minutes away from Washington Nationals Park, Audi Field, U.S. Coast Guard HQ - St. Elizabeths Campus, National Harbor, Nationals Park, MGM Casino (2mi.), TopGolf and Tanger Outlets. Tenant pays gas, electric, water utilities; Owner pays Trash, Property maintenance. Subject to Credit review and Criminal Background check.