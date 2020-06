Amenities

2 Level Rowhouse Near H Street! This beautiful 2 BR 1.5 BA home includes granite counters, hardwood floors, fenced in private backyard, jacuzzi style tub, washer and dryer, and much more. Peaceful neighborhood located just 3 blocks from all that the restaurants and entertainment H Street has to offer. Walking distance to metro. Will be available Oct 1st.