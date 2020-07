Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

**Unit is currently occupied until May 15th so in-person showings will not be available until May 18th after the unit has been cleaned and disinfected. All applicants will apply with GCAAR application AND Cozy.co.*Please note that the second bedroom is quite small and probably best suited as a den or office. Condo is in an incredible location right off of H Street NE with Whole Foods ~100ft away.*