Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5701 Utah Ave NW

5701 Utah Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Utah Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5701 Utah Ave NW Available 03/01/19 Exceptional 4 level Chevy Chase Home! - Welcome to your 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Chevy Chase home with something for everyone! The main level boasts hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, a stunning gourmet kitchen, complete with gas range, stainless appliances and beautiful countertops. There is also a fantastic light filled family room off of the living room.

Travel upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms, including a master suite that includes it's own bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share the 2nd full hall bathroom.

Up one more flight is another huge room!

Going down to the lower level, you'll find an awesome rec room, complete with a wet bar, another full bathroom, bonus room, and the washer and dryer.

To round it all off, this home sits on a great lot, with a huge deck out back, has an attached 1 car garage and driveway for off street parking.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.

Lease terms:
Available 3/1/2019
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Pets considered case by case
Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4643648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Utah Ave NW have any available units?
5701 Utah Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Utah Ave NW have?
Some of 5701 Utah Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Utah Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Utah Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Utah Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 Utah Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5701 Utah Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Utah Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5701 Utah Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5701 Utah Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Utah Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5701 Utah Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5701 Utah Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5701 Utah Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Utah Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 Utah Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
