Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5701 Utah Ave NW Available 03/01/19 Exceptional 4 level Chevy Chase Home! - Welcome to your 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Chevy Chase home with something for everyone! The main level boasts hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, a stunning gourmet kitchen, complete with gas range, stainless appliances and beautiful countertops. There is also a fantastic light filled family room off of the living room.



Travel upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms, including a master suite that includes it's own bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share the 2nd full hall bathroom.



Up one more flight is another huge room!



Going down to the lower level, you'll find an awesome rec room, complete with a wet bar, another full bathroom, bonus room, and the washer and dryer.



To round it all off, this home sits on a great lot, with a huge deck out back, has an attached 1 car garage and driveway for off street parking.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.



Lease terms:

Available 3/1/2019

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Pets considered case by case

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



