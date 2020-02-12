All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

4965 Glenbrook Road

4965 Glenbrook Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4965 Glenbrook Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous / Elegant home located in the heart of Spring Valley. - Gorgeous / Elegant home located in the heart of Spring Valley. Sun-filled with high ceilings, brand new zoned A/C and heating system with dual hot water heaters in the basement. Over-sized one car garage with private driveway.

Rent price is for 2 year lease; one year lease is $12,500.00 per month.

Layout consists of the following:

Main Floor: Kitchen; Library; Dining Room, Great Room and Living Room. 2 French Doors that open to the private slate stone patio
2nd Floor: 4 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms w/ steam shower.
Top (3rd) Floor: 2 bedrooms with private living room; steam shower / full bathroom, sky lights
Basement: Theater room with private wet bar; cedar wine cellar; 1 bedroom with private bath and kitchen. 2 full bathrooms

Available August 15th 2019

(RLNE3378503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Glenbrook Road have any available units?
4965 Glenbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4965 Glenbrook Road have?
Some of 4965 Glenbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4965 Glenbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Glenbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Glenbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 4965 Glenbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4965 Glenbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 4965 Glenbrook Road offers parking.
Does 4965 Glenbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Glenbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Glenbrook Road have a pool?
No, 4965 Glenbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 4965 Glenbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 4965 Glenbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Glenbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 Glenbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
