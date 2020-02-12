4965 Glenbrook Road

Amenities

Gorgeous / Elegant home located in the heart of Spring Valley. - Gorgeous / Elegant home located in the heart of Spring Valley. Sun-filled with high ceilings, brand new zoned A/C and heating system with dual hot water heaters in the basement. Over-sized one car garage with private driveway.



Rent price is for 2 year lease; one year lease is $12,500.00 per month.



Layout consists of the following:



Main Floor: Kitchen; Library; Dining Room, Great Room and Living Room. 2 French Doors that open to the private slate stone patio

2nd Floor: 4 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms w/ steam shower.

Top (3rd) Floor: 2 bedrooms with private living room; steam shower / full bathroom, sky lights

Basement: Theater room with private wet bar; cedar wine cellar; 1 bedroom with private bath and kitchen. 2 full bathrooms



Available August 15th 2019



(RLNE3378503)