All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:49 PM

4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B

4615 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4615 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2bd/2.5ba overlooking Georgetown Reservoir in Colony Hill - South facing, sun-lit end unit condo rental available for October move-in, with stunning water views of the Georgetown Reservoir. Both bedrooms have en-suite baths. Plenty of entertaining space, with large living and dining area (with fireplace), as well as a private patio and balcony. Assigned parking, basic cable included. Walk to the great restaurants, shops and supermarket in the Palisades. Pets are case-by-case.

(RLNE4420808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have any available units?
4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have?
Some of 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B offer parking?
Yes, 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B offers parking.
Does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have a pool?
No, 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have accessible units?
No, 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University