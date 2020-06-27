4615 MacArthur Blvd NW #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2bd/2.5ba overlooking Georgetown Reservoir in Colony Hill - South facing, sun-lit end unit condo rental available for October move-in, with stunning water views of the Georgetown Reservoir. Both bedrooms have en-suite baths. Plenty of entertaining space, with large living and dining area (with fireplace), as well as a private patio and balcony. Assigned parking, basic cable included. Walk to the great restaurants, shops and supermarket in the Palisades. Pets are case-by-case.



