Washington, DC
456 Randolph St NW Unit 1
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

456 Randolph St NW Unit 1

456 Randolph St NW · No Longer Available
Location

456 Randolph St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Perfect Perch in Park View! - Get ready to start nesting in this stunning new condo with all the charm and accessibility of a rowhome! Incredibly spacious and bright, it is everything you could ask for in a three bedroom unit. It's situated on an ideal corner lot between Petworth and Park View. Highlights include gorgeous hardwood flooring, incredibly high ceilings, and tons of square footage with oversized windows to match. The wonderfully open and newly refinished gourmet kitchen comes complete with marble countertops, a bright white backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and elegant cabinetry. Heading downstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with a private entrance. Tons of closet space and an in-unit washer/dryer round out this one of a kind home.

The neighborhood has an active community that is welcoming all sorts of new and exciting changes. Within walking distance are popular local spots such as Colony Club, Small Fry, and Qualia Coffee. For something different, check out Woodland's Vegan Bistro around the corner! Hip 11th street is only a few blocks away with fan-favorite bars like Wonderland Ballroom, El Chucho, and Meridian Pint. You are also nearby all the shopping amenities (Target, Best Buy, Safeway, DSW, Petco, etc) of Columbia Heights and a short ride on the 70 bus to U St, Shaw, and Chinatown. The Columbia Heights and Petworth Metro Stations are both close by for easy commuting along the Yellow/Green lines.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is required when signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets. Off street parking available for an additional monthly fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Randolph St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
