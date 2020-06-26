456 Randolph St NW Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Perfect Perch in Park View! - Get ready to start nesting in this stunning new condo with all the charm and accessibility of a rowhome! Incredibly spacious and bright, it is everything you could ask for in a three bedroom unit. It's situated on an ideal corner lot between Petworth and Park View. Highlights include gorgeous hardwood flooring, incredibly high ceilings, and tons of square footage with oversized windows to match. The wonderfully open and newly refinished gourmet kitchen comes complete with marble countertops, a bright white backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and elegant cabinetry. Heading downstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with a private entrance. Tons of closet space and an in-unit washer/dryer round out this one of a kind home.



The neighborhood has an active community that is welcoming all sorts of new and exciting changes. Within walking distance are popular local spots such as Colony Club, Small Fry, and Qualia Coffee. For something different, check out Woodland's Vegan Bistro around the corner! Hip 11th street is only a few blocks away with fan-favorite bars like Wonderland Ballroom, El Chucho, and Meridian Pint. You are also nearby all the shopping amenities (Target, Best Buy, Safeway, DSW, Petco, etc) of Columbia Heights and a short ride on the 70 bus to U St, Shaw, and Chinatown. The Columbia Heights and Petworth Metro Stations are both close by for easy commuting along the Yellow/Green lines.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is required when signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets. Off street parking available for an additional monthly fee.



No Pets Allowed



