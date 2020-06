Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!! Wonderfully charming house on a hillside with an incredible enclosed porch across the front. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen on 1st floor. Wood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on 2nd floor. Large finished attic space . Lower level with family room and full bath. Separate entrance. 2 decks on rear and parking space. Close to shopping and Metro. Available September 15th.