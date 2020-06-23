Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
426 Manor Place
426 Manor Place
426 Manor Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
426 Manor Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming row home in Petworth. Walk to metro. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. New Deck for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 426 Manor Place have any available units?
426 Manor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 426 Manor Place currently offering any rent specials?
426 Manor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Manor Place pet-friendly?
No, 426 Manor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 426 Manor Place offer parking?
No, 426 Manor Place does not offer parking.
Does 426 Manor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Manor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Manor Place have a pool?
No, 426 Manor Place does not have a pool.
Does 426 Manor Place have accessible units?
No, 426 Manor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Manor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Manor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Manor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Manor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
