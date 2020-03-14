4227 46th Street NW

Amenities

pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Large Colonial Home In AU Park! - This classic home boasts nearly 2,000 square feet, located just steps from American University, just over 0.5 miles to the Tenleytown metro, and is about a mile to the exciting retail in Friendship Heights. Easy commute to the business districts of DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia!



Inside you will find four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a four-season room attached to the living room, a formal dining room, and a family room/in-laws quarters in the basement w/kitchenette. The fenced in backyard affords plenty of room for grilling, relaxing, and other outdoor activities. Keep your car dry inside the garage, but enjoy plenty of street parking!



(RLNE4617223)