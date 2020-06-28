404 47th St NE

Amenities

Stately home in Deanwood 10 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 148066



One of the more impressive homes for rent in the sought-after neighborhood of Deanwood in the District of Columbia. Every room and area of this home has been gorgeously renovated. The entrance has beautiful new hardwood flooring that flows into a new kitchen that includes an island, and stainless-steel appliances. The open floor concept of the first floor provides more than enough space for a family and/or entertainment purposes and it includes a half-bath. The exit from the kitchen leads to a charming backyard deck, private fencing,. The second has three bedrooms, large walk-in closets, and two full bathrooms, forced air and heat and washer and dryer. Further, the property is near public, private, and charter schools are within walking distance, as is public transportation that includes easy access to Deanwood subway line. This lovely property has all the comforts and conveniences that one looks for when renting a home in this community.

No Pets Allowed



