Last updated September 8 2019

404 47th St NE

404 47th Street Northeast
Location

404 47th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stately home in Deanwood 10 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 148066

One of the more impressive homes for rent in the sought-after neighborhood of Deanwood in the District of Columbia. Every room and area of this home has been gorgeously renovated. The entrance has beautiful new hardwood flooring that flows into a new kitchen that includes an island, and stainless-steel appliances. The open floor concept of the first floor provides more than enough space for a family and/or entertainment purposes and it includes a half-bath. The exit from the kitchen leads to a charming backyard deck, private fencing,. The second has three bedrooms, large walk-in closets, and two full bathrooms, forced air and heat and washer and dryer. Further, the property is near public, private, and charter schools are within walking distance, as is public transportation that includes easy access to Deanwood subway line. This lovely property has all the comforts and conveniences that one looks for when renting a home in this community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148066p
Property Id 148066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 47th St NE have any available units?
404 47th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 47th St NE have?
Some of 404 47th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 47th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
404 47th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 47th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 404 47th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 404 47th St NE offer parking?
No, 404 47th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 404 47th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 47th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 47th St NE have a pool?
No, 404 47th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 404 47th St NE have accessible units?
No, 404 47th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 404 47th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 47th St NE has units with dishwashers.
