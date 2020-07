Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Lovely townhouse built in 2016. Freshly painted, hardwood on the main level. One car garage. Balcony off the living room. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant must have a credit score of 620 or better. Application can be made on line. The rent exceeds the maximum Section 8 allows for Lily Ponds.