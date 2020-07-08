3539 16th St NW

Amenities

Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Columbia Heights house - Property Id: 279474



Large, freshly renovated Columbia Heights townhouse. Within a block of the S9 Express Bus, 12 minutes walking to the Columbia Heights Metro. Near the central Columbia Heights shopping district and restaurants; minutes from Piney Branch Park. Four large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on three floors. Two bedrooms have their own bathrooms; third floor bedroom has windows facing both east and west. Hardwood floors, more than 2,000 square feet of space. With living room, dining room, sun room, front porch, refinished back deck, brand new front loading LG washer and dryer, and kitchen with brand new LG stainless steel appliances. Comes with parking space.

