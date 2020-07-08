All apartments in Washington
3539 16th St NW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3539 16th St NW

3539 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3539 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Columbia Heights house - Property Id: 279474

Large, freshly renovated Columbia Heights townhouse. Within a block of the S9 Express Bus, 12 minutes walking to the Columbia Heights Metro. Near the central Columbia Heights shopping district and restaurants; minutes from Piney Branch Park. Four large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on three floors. Two bedrooms have their own bathrooms; third floor bedroom has windows facing both east and west. Hardwood floors, more than 2,000 square feet of space. With living room, dining room, sun room, front porch, refinished back deck, brand new front loading LG washer and dryer, and kitchen with brand new LG stainless steel appliances. Comes with parking space.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 16th St NW have any available units?
3539 16th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 16th St NW have?
Some of 3539 16th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 16th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3539 16th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 16th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3539 16th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3539 16th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3539 16th St NW offers parking.
Does 3539 16th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 16th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 16th St NW have a pool?
No, 3539 16th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3539 16th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3539 16th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 16th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 16th St NW has units with dishwashers.

